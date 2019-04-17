Astros' Collin McHugh: Tosses six scoreless frames
McHugh (3-1) threw six shutout innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a victory against the Athletics on Tuesday.
The Astros have now won 10 straight since a sluggish start, and McHugh has won three of those contests. He only threw 89 pitches and probably could have pitched longer, but with a nine-run lead in the seventh, the Astros handed the game over to the bullpen. McHugh has been stellar this season, going 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 23 innings over four starts. His next scheduled outing is at home against the Twins on Monday.
