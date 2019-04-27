Astros' Collin McHugh: Uneven outing in no-decision
McHugh didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing three runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander threw 62 of 99 pitches for strikes while falling one out shy of his fourth quality start of the year. McHugh continues to rack up whiffs -- it's the third time in six outings he's fanned nine batters, giving him a 37:10 K:BB through 32 innings -- but he's also served up five homers in his last two trips to the mound. The 31-year-old will carry a 4.78 ERA into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Twins.
