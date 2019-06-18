Astros' Collin McHugh: Will make another rehab appearance

Manager AJ Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday that McHugh (elbow) would make at least one more rehab appearance in the minors later this week.

McHugh completed his second rehab outing at Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, working 1.1 innings and conceding one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two. The righty tossed 33 pitches in the game, and Hinch suggested McHugh would take on a similar workload again in his next appearance. Hinch's comments suggest that McHugh is still being viewed as a multi-inning relief option when he returns from the 10-day injured list rather than a candidate to re-enter the rotation.