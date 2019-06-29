Astros' Collin McHugh: Will remain in bullpen

McHugh is not being considered for a spot start next Tuesday when the Astros need a fill-in for the injured Brad Peacock (shoulder), Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh is nowhere near being stretched out enough to get deep into a game. The starter-turned-reliever, who just finished a stint on the injured list, has not pitched more than two innings since May 7.

