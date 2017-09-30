Astros' Collin McHugh: Will start Sunday
McHugh will start the final game of the regular season Sunday in Boston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh, who has a 3.45 ERA over 11 starts, will be vying for a spot in the postseason rotation. The right-hander missed some time due to a fingernail avulsion, but has come back to pitch relatively well in two starts. The problem is that Brad Peacock and Charlie Morton haven't slowed down, looking like the best options to be the third and fourth starters after Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel in the postseason.
