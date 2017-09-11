Astros' Collin McHugh: Will try to throw Monday
McHugh (fingernail) plans to try throwing before Tuesday's series opener against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh, who is being replaced by Brad Peacock during this current iteration of the rotation, will test out the detached fingernail on his right middle finger. If all goes well, McHugh is expected to rejoin the rotation next week at home against the White Sox.
