Astros' Collin McHugh: Won't pitch Monday
McHugh (back) will have his Monday start skipped due to back soreness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rome indicated the move was made with "an abundance of caution" as McHugh is set for a bullpen session after Tuesday's off day. Manager AJ Hinch also downplayed the injury after the 31-year-old was pulled early from Wednesday's start. Assuming all goes well in his throwing session, McHugh is next expected to see game action next Saturday.
