Astros' Collin McHugh: Works on fastball command

The Astros are focused on McHugh's fastball command as the root cause of the recent downturn in his performance, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh was lit up by the Royals on Tuesday when he allowed seven hits and eight runs in three-plus innings, and the right-hander has a 12.00 ERA over his last four starts (0-3). "He has to be able to throw his fastball to his glove side a little better - inside to lefties and away to righties," manager AJ Hinch said. "In the starts where he's had a hard time, he hasn't been able to get his fastball where he wants it, and that impacts his breaking ball." With his wavering fastball command, McHugh relies on his breaking pitches to get back into the count, Hinch noted. And by the second time through a lineup, opposing hitters know what to expect. McHugh will look for improved results in his next start Sunday at home against the Rangers.