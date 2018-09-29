Astros' Collin McHugh: Works scoreless eighth

McHugh struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning, picking up the hold in Friday's 2-1 win over Baltimore.

McHugh came on in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, typically a spot for Hector Rondon, and set up the save for Roberto Osuna. Seeing McHugh work the eighth inning, instead of Rondon, is a reminder of the bullpen depth at manager A.J. Hinch's disposal.