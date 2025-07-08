Astros' Colton Gordon: Cleared of concussion concerns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon has been cleared of a possible concussion after being struck in the head by a comebacker in Monday's loss to the Guardians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gordon remained in Monday's game after the incident but was evaluated for a concussion just to be safe, and he passed all tests. The left-hander will be ready to pitch again when needed, although he's currently not scheduled to make another start before the All-Star break.
