Gordon did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over the Rays. He allowed three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings while striking out seven.

Gordon worked through four scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Danny Jansen in the fifth inning. Jose Caballero later knocked an RBI double in the sixth. Gordon generated eight whiffs on 83 total pitches after getting just two swinging strikes in his MLB debut. He's allowed three runs in each of his first two MLB starts, resulting in a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 frames. Should he see another turn in the rotation, Gordon would likely slot in at home against the Mariners this weekend.