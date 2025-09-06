Astros' Colton Gordon: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon has appeared in 16 games for the Astros this season, making 14 starts, and has registered a 4-4 record, 5.67 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB across 73 innings. He's no longer needed in the rotation after Luis Garcia returned from his elbow injury earlier this week.
