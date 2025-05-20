The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Gordon is being sent out to make room on the roster for Brandon Walter, who will start Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The left-handed Gordon has permitted six runs with a 10:2 K:BB over 9.2 frames in two starts for the Astros.
