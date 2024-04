Gordon is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Sugar Land with a lat strain, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

While damning with faint praise, Gordon is one of Houston's better pitching prospects, but he struggled in six Pacific Coast League starts last season (4.63 ERA, 1.74 WHIP). Callis reports that the soft-tossing lefty should return to action by the end of April.