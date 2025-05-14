The Astros recalled Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon will make his major-league debut Wednesday with a start against the Royals. The left-hander has put up a 2.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB over 42.1 innings covering eight starts this season at Sugar Land and might make additional starts with the big club if he pitches well, as Houston plans to employ a temporary six-man rotation as it navigates a portion of the schedule lacking off days.