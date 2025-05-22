The Astros called up Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

The 26-year-old will take over for Ronel Blanco, who is heading to the injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation. This puts Gordon in line to start Sunday Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The rookie has made two starts for the Astros in 2025, both in which he allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings or less. In the minors, the southpaw has had his best Triple-A season through eight starts with a 2.55 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 42.1 innings.