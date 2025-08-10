Gordon, who last started Aug. 2, appears to have been moved to a relief role with Jason Alexander being named Sunday's starter against the Yankees.

Alexander has pitched more recently than Gordon -- six scoreless frames Aug. 4 en route to his second win of the season -- so the fact Alexander is starting Sunday and Gordon isn't scheduled suggests Gordon could be an option out of the bullpen going forward. Gordon has a 7.36 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 14.2 innings over his last three starts.