Gordon, who was promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land from Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 7, has posted an 8.80 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings through his first four starts in the Pacific Coast League.

The 24-year-old lefty has struggled thus far at Sugar Land, though that's not unusual, given the hitter-friendly nature of most PCL parks. He's been stung thus far by the long ball (six home runs allowed), and his 11.7 percent walk rate is also up nearly three percentage points from his rate at Double-A (9.1 percent). Gordon had been one of the top strikeout artists in the Texas League prior to getting promoted, racking up 121 punchouts over 93.1 innings.