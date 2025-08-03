Gordon (4-4) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters over four innings.

Gordon actually gave up fewer hits than his counterpart Walker Buehler, who surrendered nine knocks over 4.1 frames. However, the types of hits given up by the pitchers were dramatically different -- Gordon surrendered five extra-base knocks, including three homers, while all but one of the hits against Buehler were singles. Gordon has had a problem with the long ball throughout the campaign, giving up multiple homers in five of his 14 outings and posting a 1.87 HR/9, seventh-worst among pitchers who have tossed at least 50 frames. He's managed to maintain a spot in the rotation despite a poor 5.27 ERA, but that may not be the case much longer, as Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Cristian Javier (elbow) and Luis Garcia (elbow) are all nearing returns from the injured list.