Gordon did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the Mariners. He allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out four.

Gordon struggled out of the gate, giving up all three runs in the first three frames. Mitch Garver knocked a two-run double in the first inning and Donovan Solano drove in another run in the third. Gordon has given up exactly three runs in each of his first three MLB outings, resulting in a 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings. His average fastball was down to 90.6 mph and he forced just eight swinging strikes on 84 total pitches. Gordon is currently projected to face the Rays at home next weekend.