The Astros will call up Hummel from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Friday's contest versus the Tigers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

He will take the roster spot vacated by Jose Abreu, who has been released. Hummel, 29, certainly offers more versatility than Abreu with an ability to play both corner outfield spots, first base and catcher. The switch hitter has slashed .301/.423/.509 with seven homers and eight steals at Round Rock in 2024.