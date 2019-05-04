Martin threw 4.1 scoreless innings in relief Thursday against the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City. He struck out six while allowing a hit and two walks.

Most of Martin's appearances have come as a starter - this was a planned relief appearance. Through 20.1 innings so far with Triple-A Round Rock he has a 1.33 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, with a 25:10 K:BB.