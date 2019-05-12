Astros' Corbin Martin: Called up ahead of MLB debut
The Astros officially selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jose Altuve (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Martin, who will assume the struggling Collin McHugh's rotation spot. Martin's stay with Houston will likely be dictated by how well he performs in his first taste of the big leagues, but expectations are fairly high for the 23-year-old right-hander. Regarded as one of Houston's top pitching prospects heading into the season, Martin validated that status by compiling a 1.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24.1 innings with Round Rock.
More News
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Major-league debut on tap•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Another strong outing•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Works four scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Faces major-league hitters•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Major-league spring training on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...