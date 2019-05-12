The Astros officially selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jose Altuve (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Martin, who will assume the struggling Collin McHugh's rotation spot. Martin's stay with Houston will likely be dictated by how well he performs in his first taste of the big leagues, but expectations are fairly high for the 23-year-old right-hander. Regarded as one of Houston's top pitching prospects heading into the season, Martin validated that status by compiling a 1.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24.1 innings with Round Rock.