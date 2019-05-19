Astros' Corbin Martin: Can't find plate against BoSox
Martin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
The rookie's second big-league start did not go as smoothly as his first, as he threw only 38 of 74 pitches for strikes and gave up hits to the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning before being bailed out by Josh James. Martin will next take the mound Thursday, at home against the White Sox, but if he continues to struggle with his control the Astros have plenty of other rotation options they could use to replace the 23-year-old.
