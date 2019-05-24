Martin (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, throwing just 3.1 innings while surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

It was Martin's third and shortest major league start. The right-hander looked strong through the first two frames but soon fell apart in the third, piling on a trio of hits, including two doubles and a walk. He then committed a costly throwing error to give the White Sox a 3-0 lead. Martin was finally pulled in the fourth with one out after allowing a solo home run to Eloy Jimenez and a single to Yolmer Sanchez, but ultimately the Astros could not recover as they fell victim to Lucas Giolito's complete-game shutout. The 23-year-old now holds a 4.97 ERA and 1.58 WHIP as he gears up to face the Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.