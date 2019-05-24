Astros' Corbin Martin: Charged with loss
Martin (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, throwing just 3.1 innings while surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
It was Martin's third and shortest major league start. The right-hander looked strong through the first two frames but soon fell apart in the third, piling on a trio of hits, including two doubles and a walk. He then committed a costly throwing error to give the White Sox a 3-0 lead. Martin was finally pulled in the fourth with one out after allowing a solo home run to Eloy Jimenez and a single to Yolmer Sanchez, but ultimately the Astros could not recover as they fell victim to Lucas Giolito's complete-game shutout. The 23-year-old now holds a 4.97 ERA and 1.58 WHIP as he gears up to face the Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.
More News
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Can't find plate against BoSox•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Gets win in debut•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Called up ahead of MLB debut•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Major-league debut on tap•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Another strong outing•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Works four scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...