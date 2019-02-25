Astros' Corbin Martin: Faces major-league hitters
Martin entered Sunday's game in the third inning and allowed one run on three hits while striking out one over two innings.
Manager A.J. Hinch challenged the 23-year-old right-hander by having him face the most advanced hitters possible in his first taste of major-league camp. Martin complemented his mid-90s heater with array of offspeed offerings. One of them a lazy, elevated changeup that was crushed for a home run, the only run Martin allowed. He fared well in 122 innings last season, 103 of which came in 18 starts at Double-A Corpus Christi. The 2017 second-round draft pick should see Triple-A Round Rock early in 2019, putting him on the cusp of helping the Astros during the regular season should the need arise.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...