Martin entered Sunday's game in the third inning and allowed one run on three hits while striking out one over two innings.

Manager A.J. Hinch challenged the 23-year-old right-hander by having him face the most advanced hitters possible in his first taste of major-league camp. Martin complemented his mid-90s heater with array of offspeed offerings. One of them a lazy, elevated changeup that was crushed for a home run, the only run Martin allowed. He fared well in 122 innings last season, 103 of which came in 18 starts at Double-A Corpus Christi. The 2017 second-round draft pick should see Triple-A Round Rock early in 2019, putting him on the cusp of helping the Astros during the regular season should the need arise.