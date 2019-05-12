Astros' Corbin Martin: Gets win in debut
Martin (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine through 5.1 innings earning the win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Martin only allowed a solo home run before walking Shin-Soo Choo to start the sixth inning and being pulled after 80 pitches. Collin McHugh allowed the runner to score, but the Astros provided 15 runs of support to ensure the first win of Martin's career. Martin will make his next start Saturday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Called up ahead of MLB debut•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Major-league debut on tap•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Another strong outing•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Works four scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Corbin Martin: Faces major-league hitters•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...