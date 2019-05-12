Martin (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine through 5.1 innings earning the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Martin only allowed a solo home run before walking Shin-Soo Choo to start the sixth inning and being pulled after 80 pitches. Collin McHugh allowed the runner to score, but the Astros provided 15 runs of support to ensure the first win of Martin's career. Martin will make his next start Saturday against the Red Sox.