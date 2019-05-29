Astros' Corbin Martin: Hit hard in no-decision
Martin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Cubs, giving up three solo home runs among five hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
The rookie was shaky once again, failing to get past the fourth inning for the third straight start and doubling the number of long balls he's served up in the majors. Martin now carries a 5.51 ERA and 16:9 K:BB through his first 16.1 innings with the Astros, but with fellow top prospects Forrest Whitley and J.B. Bukauskas also struggling in the minors, the club may have to consider looking outside the organization if they want to replace him in the rotation.
