Martin is expected to be called up for his big-league debut Sunday against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Martin will start in place of the struggling Collin McHugh and could have the chance to stick around should he impress in his first start. The 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA in 179 career minor-league innings, striking out 27.5 percent of opposing batters while walking 7.9 percent. He projects as a future mid-rotation starter, with average command, an above-average changeup and a plus slider.