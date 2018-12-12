Martin received an invitation to the Astros' major-league spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Martin quickly received a promotion after starting the season at High-A Buies Creek, and posted a 2.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 96:28 K:BB over 103 innings with Double-A Corpus Christi. The 22-year-old seems like a longshot to make the Astros' Opening Day roster though a promotion to Triple-A at some point in 2019 wouldn't be surprising.

