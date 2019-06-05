Astros' Corbin Martin: Needs to fix flaw
Martin has a mechanical flaw in his delivery that he'll address while in the minors after he was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin is flying open on his delivery, leaving the right arm behind the lower-half of his body, which allows the fastball to leak to his arm side. This resulted in falling behind batters and constantly pitching in a hole. "It's frustrating," Martin said after a start Monday. "I know what I'm doing wrong and not fixing it right now. We'll get into it, and it'll come. I know that." Martin threw just 42 of 76 pitches for strikes in each of his last two starts. "Not even really approach as much as execution," manager AJ Hinch said. "You have to throw the ball in the vicinity where you want and attack the strike zone. He's a strike thrower and always has been in his pro career. It's important for him to do that." So, Martin is out of the Astros rotation after five starts, and Framber Valdez will replace him beginning Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...