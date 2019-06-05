Martin has a mechanical flaw in his delivery that he'll address while in the minors after he was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin is flying open on his delivery, leaving the right arm behind the lower-half of his body, which allows the fastball to leak to his arm side. This resulted in falling behind batters and constantly pitching in a hole. "It's frustrating," Martin said after a start Monday. "I know what I'm doing wrong and not fixing it right now. We'll get into it, and it'll come. I know that." Martin threw just 42 of 76 pitches for strikes in each of his last two starts. "Not even really approach as much as execution," manager AJ Hinch said. "You have to throw the ball in the vicinity where you want and attack the strike zone. He's a strike thrower and always has been in his pro career. It's important for him to do that." So, Martin is out of the Astros rotation after five starts, and Framber Valdez will replace him beginning Saturday.