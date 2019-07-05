Astros' Corbin Martin: Out after Tommy John surgery
Martin (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin went for a second opinion on his injured right elbow this week but was unable to avoid the dreaded surgery. The 23-year-old will be out the remainder of this season and will likely miss the bulk of the 2020 season, as well. Martin received his first taste of the majors earlier this year and had a 5.59 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB in five starts.
