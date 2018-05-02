Martin was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi and will make his debut for the Hooks on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It didn't take Martin, Houston's 13th-ranked prospect per RotoWire, too long to convince the Astros he needed a bigger challenge than High-A Buies Creek. Over four starts and 19 innings in the Carolina League, the 22-year-old right-hander allowed one unearned run on four hits and seven walks while striking out 26. The biggest knock on Martin at the University of Texas was a high walk rate, but he's shown improvement in that area since joining the Astros organization. The Hempstead (Tex.) native was quick to credit everyone involved, telling Tyler Martin of MiLB.com that his catcher, the defense behind him and his pitching coach have helped him achieve success early on in 2018.