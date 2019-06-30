General manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that Martin is slated to receive a second opinion on his injured right elbow later this week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "I don't think he's going to be pitching any time soon," Luhnow said of Martin.

The Astros will wait until the results of the second opinion are available before deciding on Martin's next step, but the 23-year-old's absence seems likely to extend through the end of July. After an underwhelming stint in Houston earlier this season, Martin gave up nine runs on 19 hits and six walks in 12 innings with Triple-A Round Rock before being shut down and placed on the 7-day injured list.