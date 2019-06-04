Martin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin didn't fare well in Monday's start against the Mariners, as he surrendered two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning three over three innings of work. As a result, he's been banished to the minor leagues, opening up a spot on the 25-man roster for Reymin Guduan.

More News
Our Latest Stories