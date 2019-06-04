Astros' Corbin Martin: Shaky again in no-decision
Martin gave up two earned runs on four hits over three innings in a no-decision in the Astros' 4-2 win over the Mariners on Monday. He struck out three and walked three.
Martin struggled with his efficiency in this start, issuing three free passes, giving up two solo homers and throwing 76 pitches before getting chased from the contest after just three innings. That's been a recurring theme for the 23-year-old, as he hasn't made it to the five-inning threshold since his first start of the season on May 12. Martin is now sporting a 5.59 ERA, a 1.81 WHIP and a 19:12 K:BB through 19.1 innings. He's been shaky but there aren't any obvious options at the Astros' disposal to take his rotation spot at the moment, so he should keep a hold on it for the time being.
