Martin struck out eight over seven scoreless, one-hit innings for Double-A Corpus Christi in its 5-4 win over San Antonio on Tuesday.

Since moving up to the Texas League in early May, Martin has only burnished his standing as one of the top arms in the organization. Through 16 appearances (13 starts) with Corpus Christi, the 22-year-old has submitted a 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB in 75 frames. Wednesday's outing may have been the best of them all, as he retired the first 20 hitters he faced to outshine the more highly touted pitching prospect (Chris Paddack) who was opposing him.