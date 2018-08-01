Astros' Corbin Martin: Spins gem for Double-A squad
Martin struck out eight over seven scoreless, one-hit innings for Double-A Corpus Christi in its 5-4 win over San Antonio on Tuesday.
Since moving up to the Texas League in early May, Martin has only burnished his standing as one of the top arms in the organization. Through 16 appearances (13 starts) with Corpus Christi, the 22-year-old has submitted a 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB in 75 frames. Wednesday's outing may have been the best of them all, as he retired the first 20 hitters he faced to outshine the more highly touted pitching prospect (Chris Paddack) who was opposing him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...