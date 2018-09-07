Martin whiffed nine over 5.2 shutout frames Thursday in Double-A Corpus Christi's 5-1 win over San Antonio in the second game of their Texas League semifinals series. He conceded only one hit and one walk in the 98-pitch outing.

The nine strikeouts matched a career high for Corbin, who has given up three runs or fewer in 19 of his last 21 outings at Double-A. Over 122 frames between Corpus Christi and High-A Buies Creek this season, Martin has posted a 2.51 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while limiting opposing hitters to a .199 average.