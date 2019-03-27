Astros' Corbin Martin: Works four scoreless innings
Martin struck out six and walked three without allowing a hit in four scoreless innings Tuesday against the Pirates.
Martin drew raves from manager AJ Hinch, who thinks the young right-hander could pitch in Houston this season, Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press reports. "I love him," Hinch said. "I love what he can offer as a pitcher. He's got a lot of characteristics that we see in major league starters and that's exciting to see." The 23-year-old Martin went 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 21 games (18 starts) at Double-A Corpus Christi in 2018 and is expected to open this season at Triple-A Round Rock.
