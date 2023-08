Julks was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Julks has made more starts in left field than any other Astro this season, but he had been hitless across his last 36 at-bats and hadn't homered since June 18, which has resulted in a trip back to the minors. Chas McCormick should see most of the action in left moving forward, with Jake Meyers handling center.