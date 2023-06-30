Julks went 3-for-5 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 14-0 win over the Cardinals.

Julks has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, racking up three multi-hit efforts and five RBI in that span. The outfielder appears to be separating himself in the battle for playing time in left field, leaving Chas McCormick to contend with Jake Meyers for time in center. For the season, Julks is slashing .265/.307/.398 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 225 plate appearances.