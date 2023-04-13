Julks went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's shutout win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old rookie has gotten off to a solid start to the season with a .294 batting average, and now he's added a bit of power to his major-league statline. Julks' fourth-inning home run off Rich Hill was the first of his MLB career and traveled over 400 feet to left-center field. Julks slugged 31 homers in Triple-A last season, so it might not be long before he adds a few more to his major-league total.