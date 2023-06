Julks went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in a 6-4 victory versus the Guardians on Saturday.

Julks made the most of his two times reaching base, swiping second base in each instance. He's up to 10 thefts on the season, making him one of 31 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. The stolen base total gives Julks some fantasy appeal, and he's added some modest production in other areas with a .262/.286/.399 slash line, five homers, 23 RBI and 22 runs over 48 games.