Julks went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

The rookie outfielder did his best to generate some offense and get into scoring position after each of his singles, but unfortunately for Houston, Mauricio Dubon was the only other Astro to manage any hits off Kevin Gausman. After slumping in early May, Julks has bounced back by slashing .273/.286/.509 over his last 15 games with three of his five homers and three of his eight steals on the season. He also sports a 1:14 BB:K over that stretch, however, and the 27-year-old's shaky plate discipline will leave him prone to streakiness the rest of the year.