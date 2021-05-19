Javier allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine in a no-decision to Oakland on Tuesday.

Javier worked around three solo home runs and left with the game tied after six innings. The right-hander works up in the zone, so there are potential for flyballs and homers. It's surprising he didn't allow any long balls in four April starts, but it's all catching up to him now. Javier's allowed seven HRs in 23.1 innings over four May starts (one loss, three no-decisions). His next start is expected to be Sunday on the road against Texas.