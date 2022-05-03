Javier is scheduled to make his second start of the season Tuesday against the Mariners.

For the second week in a row, the Astros will roll out a six-man rotation featuring Javier, who earned another turn after limiting the Rangers to two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in his first start April 27 in Arlington. The right-hander tossed 84 pitches in that outing, so he already looks to be stretched out for starting duty after opening the season in the bullpen.