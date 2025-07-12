Javier (elbow) began a rehab assignment Saturday in the Florida Complex League, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier's return to a competitive setting wasn't great, as he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings, but it still marks a big step forward. The 28-year-old righty is in the final stages of his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2024, but he will still need to make several more starts in the Astros' farm system before activation becomes an option.