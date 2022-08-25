Javier won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation this weekend against the Orioles and will be available out of the bullpen, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have two scheduled days off Monday and Thursday next week, and Javier will be the odd man out of the six-man rotation. The 25-year-old has a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 146:40 K:BB across 112.1 innings this year, and he should be back in Houston's rotation before too long. Lance McCullers, Jose Urquidy and Justin Verlander will start this weekend versus Baltimore.