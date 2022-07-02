Javier (6-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and zero walks over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out 14.

After throwing seven no-hit innings and fanning 13 against the Yankees last weekend, Javier followed up with a similarly dominant showing. He got 20 called strikes and 23 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. The right-hander just turned in perhaps the best two-start stretch of the Modern Era, and he now has a 2.58 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the season (69.2 innings). Javier lines up for a home start against the Royals next week.