The Astros recalled Javier from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier will be making his first start in nearly two weeks after Houston's light schedule had allowed it to get by with a four-man rotation of late. Per McTaggart, Javier has kept his arm conditioned for starting duty while at the alternate site, with manager Dusty Baker indicating that the right-hander is ready to throw up to 100 pitches Thursday, if necessary. With that in mind, Javier shouldn't face any major restrictions as he rejoins Houston's rotation.